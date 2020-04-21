Raub Brock Capital Management LP Sells 420 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.4% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.95. 8,620,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,508,488. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.89.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

