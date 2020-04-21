Raub Brock Capital Management LP Sells 9,262 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,262 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 4.8% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $21,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $15,523,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,112,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 82.0% during the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 162,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 72,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,048 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.42.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded down $3.63 on Tuesday, hitting $80.36. 9,624,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,919,540. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.