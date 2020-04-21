Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

RTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Sunday. They issued a hold rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut Raytheon Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Raytheon Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.69.

Shares of RTX traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.65. 9,872,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,356,197. Raytheon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.84 and a 200-day moving average of $188.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.42 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $1,525,360.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,791.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total transaction of $191,724.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,839.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,631. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

