RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $28.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 24.50%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBB traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.13. 4,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.25. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average is $18.65.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RBB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

In related news, Director James Kao acquired 9,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $159,485.30. Corporate insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

