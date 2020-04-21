Real Estate Management Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in istar Inc (NYSE:STAR)

Real Estate Management Services LLC trimmed its position in istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 117,300 shares during the period. istar comprises about 2.8% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings in istar were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in istar by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,612,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,941,000 after purchasing an additional 639,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in istar by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,069,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,024,000 after purchasing an additional 18,056 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in istar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,547,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in istar by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,322,000 after purchasing an additional 43,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in istar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,280,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded istar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on istar from $21.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th.

NYSE STAR traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $7.85. The company had a trading volume of 490,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.62 million, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88. istar Inc has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $128.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.50 million. istar had a net margin of 67.57% and a return on equity of 26.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that istar Inc will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

istar Company Profile

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

