Real Estate Management Services LLC Increases Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International accounts for 2.1% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,870,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,850,000 after buying an additional 718,276 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,406,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,078,000 after purchasing an additional 903,604 shares in the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $9,746,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Atif Rafiq purchased 9,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $150,614.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,095.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 834,832 shares of company stock valued at $10,178,535. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.19. 19,159,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,387,471. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.02.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.91.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

