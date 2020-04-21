Real Estate Management Services LLC Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Real Estate Management Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 2.4% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $352,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,598,000 after purchasing an additional 449,608 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $71.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,620,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,508,488. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.89.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.