Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) PT Lowered to $14.00 at SunTrust Banks

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price objective decreased by SunTrust Banks from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised Red Rock Resorts from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura Securities upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.33.

RRR stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.32. 48,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,734. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.09. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $28.56. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.41 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $460.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,535,000 after acquiring an additional 29,044 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $16,571,000. 61.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

