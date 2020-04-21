ReddCoin (RDD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $647,904.00

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $25.22 million and $647,904.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Bisq and Bleutrade. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 35.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.20 or 0.01091395 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00056425 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033269 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00171914 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00184379 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007337 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00047132 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, C-Patex, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, BiteBTC, YoBit, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

