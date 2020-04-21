Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €13.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RNO. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €39.86 ($46.35).

RNO traded down €0.35 ($0.41) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €16.33 ($18.99). The stock had a trading volume of 1,551,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($117.09). The business has a fifty day moving average of €18.36 and a 200 day moving average of €36.30.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

