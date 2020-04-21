Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Inphi (NYSE:IPHI)

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $100.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 6.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Inphi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Inphi from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Inphi from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Inphi from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.71.

NYSE IPHI traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,032,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,537. Inphi has a 52-week low of $39.34 and a 52-week high of $99.46. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Inphi’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inphi will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inphi news, VP Charles Roach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $833,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,511 shares in the company, valued at $8,631,782.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 10,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $886,130.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,344,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,571 shares of company stock worth $6,038,052. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPHI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Inphi in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inphi during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Inphi by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Inphi by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Inphi by 65.2% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

