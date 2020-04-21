Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Accenture were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,334,072,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,616,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $972,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,132 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 8,478.9% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,009,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,671,000 after acquiring an additional 997,961 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3,501.2% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,898,000 after acquiring an additional 992,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,146,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $662,546,000 after purchasing an additional 676,463 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $174.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,511,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,250. The stock has a market cap of $111.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $216.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.15.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,841.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

