Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Has $499,000 Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $650,506,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $130,411,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,132,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,349,000 after purchasing an additional 394,941 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 142,024.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 241,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,401,000 after purchasing an additional 241,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 539,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,860,000 after buying an additional 233,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $155.21. 1,186,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.56. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $190.85. The stock has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.17.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.27.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

