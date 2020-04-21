Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.7% of Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,412,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,160,994. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.55 and its 200 day moving average is $154.24.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

