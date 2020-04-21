Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given “Neutral” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 1,160 ($15.26) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.02) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.73) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,185.58 ($28.75).

Shares of LON RDSB traded down GBX 57 ($0.75) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,288 ($16.94). 10,482,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,080,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,352.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,979.96. The company has a market cap of $49.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 0.75%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

