RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RTI Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of RTI Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered RTI Surgical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. RTI Surgical presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.42.
RTIX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 279,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,715. The firm has a market cap of $157.96 million, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.72. RTI Surgical has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $5.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.82.
About RTI Surgical
RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.
