RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RTI Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of RTI Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered RTI Surgical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. RTI Surgical presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.42.

RTIX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 279,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,715. The firm has a market cap of $157.96 million, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.72. RTI Surgical has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $5.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kopp Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in RTI Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,165,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 80,873 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 16,555 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 501,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 12,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in RTI Surgical by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 230,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 98,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

