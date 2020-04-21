salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,438 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $734,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,280 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $139.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 559 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $102,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,605,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.96, for a total transaction of $1,629,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 395,666 shares of company stock worth $65,671,207. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $12.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,733,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,294,174. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.86 and a 200-day moving average of $163.12. The stock has a market cap of $145.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 752.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $195.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

