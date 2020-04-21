salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Stock Price Down 7.5% After Insider Selling

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $148.00 and last traded at $150.56, 13,733,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 88% from the average session volume of 7,294,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.76.

Specifically, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 4,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total value of $755,124.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,085,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,168,579.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 395,666 shares of company stock valued at $65,671,207. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 752.84, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

