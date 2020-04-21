SALVATORE FERRA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SFRGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a report on Monday, March 30th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of SFRGY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.63. 3,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,629. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.97. SALVATORE FERRA/ADR has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $12.30.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women worldwide. The company offers footwear, leather goods, apparel, silk goods, jewels, other accessories, and fragrances, as well as eyewear and watches. It provides handbags; suitcases; belts; wallets; soft accessories, such as silk twill, scarves, gloves and hats, and hair accessories; lifestyle accessories; jewelry; and ready to wear products, including outwear, knitwear, jacket and blazers, dresses, tops and shirts, pants, skirts, and children products.

