SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) Short Interest Down 13.1% in March

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 380,700 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the March 15th total of 438,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE PER traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,212. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52. SandRidge Permian Trust has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $2.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00.

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. SandRidge Permian Trust had a net margin of 77.04% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $5.22 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut SandRidge Permian Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SandRidge Permian Trust stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) by 833.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of SandRidge Permian Trust worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SandRidge Permian Trust Company Profile

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. It has proved developed reserves of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

