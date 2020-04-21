Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,930,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the March 15th total of 10,595,900 shares. Approximately 9.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SC shares. Stephens raised their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. Santander Consumer USA has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 62.53 and a current ratio of 62.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.50.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

