Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Acquires 377 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total value of $264,134.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,906.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $252,940.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,653,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,402 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT traded down $5.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $248.68. 1,281,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,749. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.40. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $260.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 55.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday. Edward Jones raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.92.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.