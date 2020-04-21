Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Buys 46 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,390 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,911,953 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,567,161,000 after buying an additional 157,055 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,039,818 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,651,587,000 after purchasing an additional 194,488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,434 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,261,878,000 after purchasing an additional 202,542 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,953,887 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,841,000 after purchasing an additional 141,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $1,495,666,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Citigroup cut their target price on Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.44.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.77 on Monday, reaching $344.88. 2,771,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,133,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $320.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.16. The company has a market cap of $165.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. Adobe’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,179 shares of company stock valued at $10,944,671. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

