Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,785 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Nike makes up approximately 1.4% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Nike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Nike by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,347 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Nike by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $454,422,000 after buying an additional 2,016,633 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Nike by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 36,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,704,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nike stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.90. 7,243,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,563,634. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.14. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $139.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

