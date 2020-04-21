Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $420,000 Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 31,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 32,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 12,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,341,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,856,586. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.63. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.29.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

