Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,526 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.21. The stock had a trading volume of 18,440,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,032,008. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.86. The firm has a market cap of $173.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

