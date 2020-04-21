Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) Short Interest Update

Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the March 15th total of 1,549,400 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 649,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.50.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schneider National by 658.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Schneider National by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schneider National by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNDR shares. Bank of America cut Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Schneider National from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.36.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

