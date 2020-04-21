Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) Short Interest Update

Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the March 15th total of 1,549,400 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 649,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.50.
Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schneider National by 658.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Schneider National by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schneider National by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.41% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNDR shares. Bank of America cut Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Schneider National from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.36.
About Schneider National
Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.
