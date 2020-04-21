Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $6,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11,960.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,298,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,141. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.91. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $77.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.2301 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

