Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Shares Gap Up to $23.38

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.67, but opened at $23.38. Scorpio Tankers shares last traded at $24.09, with a volume of 450,154 shares.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. DNB Markets lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.14. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.35). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,732 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,549,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 193,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after acquiring an additional 54,777 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 31,801 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the period. 55.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.