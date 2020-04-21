Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. is a medical device company. It develops, manufactures, and markets implantable prosthetic devices to restore some functional vision to blind patients. The Company provides Argus II system, an implantable neurostimulation device for the treatment of outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. is headquartered in Sylmar, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EYES. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Second Sight Medical Products in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Second Sight Medical Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

NASDAQ:EYES traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.07. The stock had a trading volume of 597,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,810. Second Sight Medical Products has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $8.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.44.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The medical device company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.83 million. Second Sight Medical Products had a negative return on equity of 183.76% and a negative net margin of 994.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Second Sight Medical Products will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Second Sight Medical Products

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

