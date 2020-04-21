Short Interest in Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD) Drops By 11.6%

Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,200 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the March 15th total of 168,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

HBMD stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.37. 24,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Howard Bancorp has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.62.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 million. Howard Bancorp had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 6.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HBMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Howard Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

In other news, insider Priam Capital Fund I, Lp sold 23,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $419,602.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,885,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,213,999.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 2,783 shares of company stock worth $33,267 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

