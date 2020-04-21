Short Interest in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Drops By 13.7%

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,840,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the March 15th total of 21,834,600 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of analysts have commented on MPC shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.58.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.72. The company had a trading volume of 11,868,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,151,045. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 45,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,368,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,447,000 after acquiring an additional 730,249 shares during the period. Finally, Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,229,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

