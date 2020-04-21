Short Interest in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Decreases By 13.0%

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,430,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the March 15th total of 36,119,200 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on NYCB. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $29,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $48,734,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 787.4% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 4,432,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933,371 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,791,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,100 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 41,748,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $11,640,000. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.70. 2,340,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,323,854. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average of $11.52. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $13.79.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $259.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.36 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.