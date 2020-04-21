Short Interest in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Declines By 13.0%

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the March 15th total of 5,112,800 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of NYSE RLJ traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.84. 2,255,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,690,323. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.60.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.20). RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $347.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 674.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RLJ shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.11.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

