Short Interest in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Declines By 16.2%

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the March 15th total of 2,398,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWM. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1,062.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti cut their target price on Schweitzer-Mauduit International from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

NYSE SWM opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.80. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $46.65.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.35 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

