Short Interest in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) Decreases By 15.4%

Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,460,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the March 15th total of 12,367,000 shares. Approximately 10.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

NYSE:INN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.61. 1,147,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,146. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16. Summit Hotel Properties has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $515.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.87.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $133.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Summit Hotel Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 59,587 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 47.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 20,609 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,954,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,069,000 after purchasing an additional 231,830 shares during the period.

INN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Summit Hotel Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

