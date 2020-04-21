Sigmaroc’s (SRC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sigmaroc (LON:SRC) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of SRC stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 34.50 ($0.45). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 33.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 44.08. Sigmaroc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 21.80 ($0.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 53.65 ($0.71). The company has a market capitalization of $86.27 million and a PE ratio of 20.29.

Sigmaroc (LON:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported GBX 4.20 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 3 ($0.04) by GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

In other news, insider Garth Palmer acquired 117,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £50,351.28 ($66,234.25).

Sigmaroc Company Profile

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Guernsey, and Jersey. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete, as well as supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

