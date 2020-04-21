Silver Lake Advisory LLC Acquires 67,280 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 137.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,280 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for approximately 2.5% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.02. 2,776,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,664,117. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $90.54. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.71.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tom Bonadio acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at $918,362.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

