Silver Lake Advisory LLC Has $5.18 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,684 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,046 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 3.6% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,194 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.0% during the first quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 23,293 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% during the first quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,309 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 52,627 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $99,243.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,805.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,014,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,342,895. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.06.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.