Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on May 1st

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd.
Simulations Plus has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Simulations Plus has a payout ratio of 45.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Simulations Plus to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.
Shares of SLP traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.85. The company had a trading volume of 11,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,245. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day moving average is $33.83. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $681.05 million, a P/E ratio of 77.48 and a beta of -0.38.
In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $880,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,898,772 shares in the company, valued at $179,735,944.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $2,439,840. Corporate insiders own 28.96% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
About Simulations Plus
Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.
Further Reading: Death Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.