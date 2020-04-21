Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on May 1st

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd.

Simulations Plus has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Simulations Plus has a payout ratio of 45.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Simulations Plus to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

Shares of SLP traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.85. The company had a trading volume of 11,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,245. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day moving average is $33.83. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $681.05 million, a P/E ratio of 77.48 and a beta of -0.38.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Simulations Plus had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $880,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,898,772 shares in the company, valued at $179,735,944.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $2,439,840. Corporate insiders own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

