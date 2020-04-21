SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. SITE Centers reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $111.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.53 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $14.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SITE Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

In other news, CEO David R. Lukes acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 368,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,954. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Makinen purchased 20,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $97,324.48. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 67,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,436.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 51,576 shares of company stock valued at $237,704 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 733.3% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SITE Centers stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $4.88. 1,709,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,520. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average is $12.20. SITE Centers has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $15.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

