Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Acquires 1,534 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 4.5% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.2% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 191,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $212.74. The company had a trading volume of 38,067,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,456,387. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $237.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

