Somerset Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,997 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 2.0% of Somerset Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $35,232.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,343 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,796.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.00. The stock had a trading volume of 17,216,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,307,452. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.25 and its 200-day moving average is $84.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $169.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

