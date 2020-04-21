Somerset Trust Co Sells 6,447 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Somerset Trust Co lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,447 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 9,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 35,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 7,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 9,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.03.

PFE stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.08. 21,364,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,311,576. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average is $36.68. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $204.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

