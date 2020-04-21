Somerset Trust Co Sells 9,421 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Somerset Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,421 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 856,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,390,000 after buying an additional 30,532 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Citigroup by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Citigroup by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 216,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,311,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on C. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $94.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.98.

NYSE:C traded down $1.44 on Monday, hitting $44.01. The stock had a trading volume of 33,436,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,704,666. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day moving average is $68.43. The company has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

