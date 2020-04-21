Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,286 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 16.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 87.6% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 6,050 shares of the airline’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the airline’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the airline’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth about $338,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $35,161,642.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.11. 12,506,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,130,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 545.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.88.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.86%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUV. Vertical Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James raised Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

