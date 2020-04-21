SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,511,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 29.6% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

SPLG traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,138,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920,186. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.73. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $39.88.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

