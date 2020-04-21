St. James’ Place’s (STJ) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their sell rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

STJ has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered St. James’s Place to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,153 ($15.17) to GBX 830 ($10.92) in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,344 ($17.68) to GBX 1,098 ($14.44) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 997 ($13.11).

LON STJ traded down GBX 26.40 ($0.35) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 759.40 ($9.99). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,559,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of GBX 614 ($8.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,777.50 ($23.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 810.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,023.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a GBX 31.22 ($0.41) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $18.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.82%.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

