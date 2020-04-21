Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) is TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,849 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 1.7% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,816,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,788 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,603,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,633,457,000 after purchasing an additional 161,755 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,406,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,442,471,000 after buying an additional 144,675 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,092,239,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $666,627,000 after acquiring an additional 272,323 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $2.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,339,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,760,197. The firm has a market cap of $90.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.27. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.89.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.