Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,128 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.72. 10,339,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,760,197. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.27. The stock has a market cap of $90.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $71.00 in a report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.